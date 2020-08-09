You have permission to edit this article.
Arlene Mellema
Arlene Mellema

Arlene Mellema, 74, passed away March 21, 2020. Memorial service for Arlene Mellema of Aplington will be on August 15 at 10:30 at the Aplington Evangelical Presbyterian Church with reception in the park after the service. Masks requested.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Mellema as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

