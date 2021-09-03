 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arlene Mae Snyder Krafka
0 entries

Arlene Mae Snyder Krafka

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DYSART-Arlene Mae Snyder Krafka, age 90, of Dysart, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo. For anyone wishing to join Arlene’s family at a Celebration of Life, please call 319-654-5014 no later than September 13, 2021 for further details.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kruse-phillips.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can beat eye fatigue

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News