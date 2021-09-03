DYSART-Arlene Mae Snyder Krafka, age 90, of Dysart, passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House in Waterloo. For anyone wishing to join Arlene’s family at a Celebration of Life, please call 319-654-5014 no later than September 13, 2021 for further details.
