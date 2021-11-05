Anthony "Tony" Blazek

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, IA with interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7:00 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Online condolences for the Blazek family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com