Anthony "Tony" Blazek

LAWLER-Anthony “Tony” Blazek, age 48, of Lawler, Iowa died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton, IA with interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.

Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be a 7:00 p.m. Parish Scripture Service. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service on Friday at the church. Online condolences for the Blazek family may be left at hugebackfuneralhome.com

