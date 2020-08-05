You have permission to edit this article.
Anthony J. “Tony” Stevens
Anthony J. “Tony” Stevens

Anthony J. “Tony” Stevens, 56 of Waterloo, died August 3, 2020.

Graveside services will be 2:30pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Independence.

Memorials are directed to the family.

For more: www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Locke Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

