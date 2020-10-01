 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ann W. Shaner
0 entries

Ann W. Shaner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Ann Whitney Shaner, 69, or rural New Hartford, died at home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Services will be private. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News