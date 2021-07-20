 Skip to main content
Andy K. Kaufman, Beckett E. Kaufman
Andy K. Kaufman, Beckett E. Kaufman

CEDAR FALLS—Services for Andy K. Kaufman, 40, and Beckett E. Kaufman, 9, of Cedar Falls are pending with the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Both died in an accident, Friday, July 16, 2021 at their home in Cedar Falls. Further information at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com

