Alvin “Dean” Harrenstein, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. A private service for Dean will be held and burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Memories of Dean and messages of condolence may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.