 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alvin “Dean” Harrenstein
0 entries

Alvin “Dean” Harrenstein

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alvin “Dean” Harrenstein, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. A private service for Dean will be held and burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Parkersburg. Memorials may be directed to the family. Memories of Dean and messages of condolence may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News