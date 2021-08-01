Allan Carroll Jacobson, 89, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Ravenwood Specialty Care of Waterloo, from COVID-19.
Memorial service is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greene, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
