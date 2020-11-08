Alice M. Brown, 96, of Waterloo, IA., formally of Independence, IA, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Ravenwood Care Center in Waterloo, IA. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Burial will be held at a later date. Friends may visit on Sunday from 11 a.m. until services. The visitation and funeral will be held at the Reiff Family Center in Independence.