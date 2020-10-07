Alice L. Snyder

Alice Louise Snyder was born on March 14, 1942, in Webster City, the daughter of Richard and Alice (Loughry) Bickford. Alice died at the age of 78 on October 3, 2020, at the Denver Sunset Home.
The funeral will be on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 11:00 AM with a visitation for an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in handling the arrangements. www.parrottandwood.com
