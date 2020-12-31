Jesup – Alice Katherine Kauten, 73 years old, of Jesup, IA, died Monday, December 28, 2020, at MercyOne – Waterloo Medical Center, in Waterloo, IA, due to complications from Covid-19.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. – Saturday, January 2, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, IA. The service will be live streamed, with access from the church website. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the church as well as to the family to be given to multiple organizations. White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com