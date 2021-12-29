OELWEIN-Alice A. Benter, 57, of Oelwein, Iowa died Sunday morning, December 26, 2021, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Inurnment: At a later date in Oran Township Cemetery, rural Oelwein. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.