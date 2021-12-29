OELWEIN-Alice A. Benter, 57, of Oelwein, Iowa died Sunday morning, December 26, 2021, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 A.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with Fr. Ray Atwood officiating. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Thursday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Inurnment: At a later date in Oran Township Cemetery, rural Oelwein. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.