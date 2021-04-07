 Skip to main content
Albert C. Althaus
Albert C. Althaus

INDEPENDENCE- Albert C. Althaus, 89, of Independence, IA died at his home on Saturday April 3, 2021 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on April 9, 2021 at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence, IA with Rev. David Beckman Presiding. Burial will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 5 PM until 8 PM on Thursday April 8, 2021 at the Reiff Family Center—Funeral Home & Crematory in Independence. A Rosary will be said at 5 PM and a Parish Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 on Thursday.

