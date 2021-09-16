CEDAR FALLS-Alan “Al” Louis Jorgensen, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, September 6, 2021. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, where there will be a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.