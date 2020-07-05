Aileen Lister
0 entries

Aileen Lister

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Traer, Iowa – Aileen (Scott) Lister, 90, of Traer, Iowa, passed away July 3, 2020. Services are pending and arrangements are with Overton Funeral Homes—Traer, Iowa, 319-478-2775, www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Aileen Lister as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News