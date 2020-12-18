Adelheid Elise Zurcher

Greene—Funeral Services for Adelheid Zurcher, 92, of Greene, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at the St. John’s United Church of Christ with Pastor Drew McHolm officiating. Burial will be at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church.
Adelheid passed away on December 16, 2020 at the Valley View Care Center in Greene.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to the family at P.O. Box 219 Greene, Iowa 50636.
Retz Funeral Home in charge of services. 641-823-4457. www.retzfh.com.
