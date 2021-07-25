GRUNDY CENTER-Adele Pearl Pruin, 92, passed away at Creekside Assisted Living in Grundy Center, IA, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, due to a recent hip surgery and congestive heart failure. She was born March 23, 1929. She lived at Arlington Place, in Grundy Center. Visitation is at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center, Monday, July 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service is Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at United Reformed Church, in Wellsburg, IA, followed by luncheon and burial service at Lincoln Township Cemetery. Gifts may be made to the family for memorials to be determined at a later date.
Adele Pearl Pruin
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.