GRUNDY CENTER-Adele Pearl Pruin, 92, passed away at Creekside Assisted Living in Grundy Center, IA, on Thursday, July 22, 2021, due to a recent hip surgery and congestive heart failure. She was born March 23, 1929. She lived at Arlington Place, in Grundy Center. Visitation is at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center, Monday, July 26, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Funeral service is Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., at United Reformed Church, in Wellsburg, IA, followed by luncheon and burial service at Lincoln Township Cemetery. Gifts may be made to the family for memorials to be determined at a later date.