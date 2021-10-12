 Skip to main content
Adam John Buchanan

CHICAGO-Adam John Buchanan, 47, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died at his home in Chicago.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Retrieving Freedom-Waverly, IA and Cedar Bend Humane Society. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

