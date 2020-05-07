Adam D. Van Syoc
MASON CITY -- Adam D. Van Syoc, 43, of Mason City and formerly of Waterloo, died March 27 in a boating accident. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, around the pond at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City. Interment will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

