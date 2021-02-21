CLARKSVILLE—Aaron James Miller, age 37, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.

A Private Family Memorial Service will be held Tuesday at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

