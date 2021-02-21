 Skip to main content
Aaron James Miller
Aaron James Miller

CLARKSVILLE—Aaron James Miller, age 37, of Clarksville, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo, Iowa.

A Private Family Memorial Service will be held Tuesday at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.

