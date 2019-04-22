{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

FREDERICKSBURG — Loretta Dorothy Weitenhagen Downes, 100, of Davenport and formerly of Fredericksburg, died Friday, April 19, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fredericksburg, with burial in New Hampton City Cemetery; visitation for an hour before services Tuesday at the church; Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, is assisting the family; memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church; condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Death notice: Loretta Downes
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments