FREDERICKSBURG — Loretta Dorothy Weitenhagen Downes, 100, of Davenport and formerly of Fredericksburg, died Friday, April 19, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Fredericksburg, with burial in New Hampton City Cemetery; visitation for an hour before services Tuesday at the church; Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home, Fredericksburg, is assisting the family; memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church; condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
