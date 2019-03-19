Try 3 months for $3
CEDAR FALLS -- Lawrence H. VanHauen, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, March 17, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center in Cedar Falls; Iowa Cremation, (319) 393-8000, is assisting the family.

the life of: Death Notice: Lawrence VanHauen
