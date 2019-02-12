Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Judge Leonard D. Lybbert, 90, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Feb. 10, at Rosewood Estates; memorial services 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, at First United Methodist Church; visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Death Notice: Judge Leonard D. Lybbert
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments