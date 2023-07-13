November 11, 1946-July 5, 2023

WATERLOO-Deanne “Jackie” Burt (Morelock), 76, of Waterloo, IA, passed away on July 5, 2023, in Fort Smith, AR. She was born on November 11, 1946.

She is survived by her children, Carrie and Rodger Ross of Fort Smith, AR, Randy and Linda Burt of San Marcos, TX, and daughter-in-law Dorothy Burt of Cedar Falls. Jackie’s memory will be cherished by her siblings: Maxine Hayungs (the late Earl), Mona Salyer (Clarence), Debra Bloomquist (Bruce), and Tammy Butikofer (Kevin). She leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to her life. Jackie is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Luella Morelock, sister Judy Wilcox, brothers Steve and Gary Morelock, her beloved husband Rick, longtime companion Leslie Keeling, and adored son Stacy Burt.

A memorial service will be held on July 29th, 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your local animal shelter, reflecting Jackie’s love for animals.

Jackie lived life to the fullest, cherishing time with her family, especially her beloved siblings. Her fearless spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home of Fort Smith, Arkansas.