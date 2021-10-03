CEDAR FALLS-Deane K. Bradfield, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo. He was born March 24, 1930, in Waterloo, son of Edward C. and Clara M. Ashley Bradfield. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1948. He attended Gates Business College in Waterloo then earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from University of South Florida. Deane married Marlene Hey Sept. 2, 1950, in Waterloo; she died Sept. 17, 2007. He later married Connie (Fox) Rasmussen July 2, 2008. He worked for State Farm as an insurance agent for 56 years, retiring in 2011. He was a former member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo and longtime member of the YMCA where he served the board. Survived by: wife, Connie, Cedar Falls; three sons, Scott Bradfield, Waterloo, Andy (Cindy) Bradfield, Omaha‚ NE, and Matt (Laura) Bradfield, Claremont‚ CA; two daughters, Julie (Howard) Hodson, Houston‚ TX, and Linda (Joel) Harris, Waterloo; 16 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Preceded by: first wife; an infant son, Kurt Bradfield; five brothers, Robert, William, Max, Richard, and Paul Bradfield; and four sisters, Ramona Wait, Rosalie Richards, Ruth McGovern, and Mary Estell. Services: 2:00 PM Monday, Oct. 4 at Locke Funeral Home with burial in Elmwood Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation for one hour prior to service. Memorials: Cedar Valley Hospice, YMCA of Black Hawk County. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.