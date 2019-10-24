Dean Wilson

(1949-2019)
WATERLOO — Dean C. Wilson, 70, of Northgate Care Center in Waukon, formerly of Waterloo, died on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon from complications with pneumonia.
He was born May 18, 1949, to Raymond and Eunice (Widmann) in Waterloo.
Dean was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo and attended Immanuel Lutheran school through eighth grade. He lived with his parents in Waterloo until their death, then moved to Country Winds in Cresco, then Northgate Care Center in Waukon. He worked at Goodwill Industries in Waterloo and then at The Spectrum Network in Decorah.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Survived by: a brother, Larry (Jeri) of Decorah; nephews Ted (Jill), Sam and Pete, and Tim (Andrea), Riley, Max and Renae, all of Decorah; and many Wilson and Widmann aunts, uncles and cousins in the Waterloo area.
Memorial service: took place Oct. 21 at Decorah Lutheran Church, with burial of ashes at Garden of Memories in Waterloo at a later date. Fjelstul Funeral Home assisted the family.
Dean was a very social individual, a people-watcher who enjoyed attending sporting events and family gatherings, and talking on the phone with friends and family.
