Dean W. Stoakes, of Salem, Oregon and Ft. Meyers, Florida, died April 6, 2023. He had just celebrated his 100th birthday with his loved ones. He was born March 7, 1923 in Traer, Iowa, the son of Newell and Julia Meyers Stoakes. He was preceded in death by Gladys Hill Stoakes, his wife of 70 years and his 3 siblings: Doris Nothnagel, Hazel Himebaugh, and Kenneth Stoakes, all of Iowa. A memorial service will be held June 3 at 11:00 in the Genesco Methodist Church in Buckingham, Iowa. A reception will follow immediately after the service.

Dean grew up near Traer where he worked the farm, played basketball, and drove the school bus. He met Gladys at Genesco High School, and after graduation they were married. His enrollment in Northern Iowa University was interrupted in 1943 to join the army. Assigned to the Specialized Training Program at Loyola University he later served combat duty in the European Theater with Patton’s Third Army. He returned to UNI, and got his first teaching job in Dunkerton. After completing a masters degree in Iowa City, he accepted a position at Wilson High School in Cedar Rapids as a math and science teacher and coach. In 1958 he was named Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Cedar Rapids. In 1963 he was hired as the Superintendent of Schools in Glen Ellyn, Ill. He received his Doctorate in Secondary School Education from the University Of Colorado. After his retirement Gladys and Dean enjoyed their summer home in Salem and his winter home in Ft. Meyers. After Gladys passed in 2012 Dean was blessed to fall in love with Phyllis Larson. These soul mates and married in 2016 and made the most of their happy 6 1/2 years together.