MASONVILLE—Dean Schommer, 88, of Masonville, died Thursday, Aug. 2, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence.
He was born July 4, 1929, in Perry Township of Buchanan County, son of Peter and Minnie Niedert Schommer.
He married Dorene Neuhaus on Aug. 17, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lamont. She died Aug. 21, 1996. He served in the service from 1951-1953, stationed in Alaska. He farmed in the Lamont-Masonville area for many years. He also worked at Iowa Man Manufacturing in Cedar Rapids, retiring in 1994. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lamont, and the Lamont American Legion.
Survived by: four daughters, Kathy (Randy) Steffen of Winthrop, Nancy (Denny) Donahue of Independence, Judy (Mike) Hubbell of Marion, and Becky (Rick) Peyton of Winthrop; two sons, Gary (Dee) Danehy-Schommer of Jesup and Jim (Lori) (Salter) Schommer of Birmingham, Ala.; 22 grandchildren; and 39 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents, Peter and Minnie Niedert Schommer; his wife; three granddaughters; two brothers, Duane and one infant brother; and two sisters, Darlene Eimers and Dorothy Ciesielski.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Winthrop, with military graveside services at St. Albert’s Cemetery, east of Lamont. There will a Scripture service at 3 p.m. today, Aug. 5, at Fawcett Funeral Home, Winthrop, followed by visitation until 6 p.m. Visitation also until 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.
Dean loved singing songs and could whistle like no other. He also liked playing softball, cards and partying, especially on his July 4 birthday.
