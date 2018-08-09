Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Dean Schlitter

OELWEIN — Dean Lloyd Schlitter, 60, of Oelwein, died Monday, Aug. 6.

He was born July 25, 1958, in Decorah, son of Robert and Ruth (Swenson) Schlitter. On May 27, 1978, he married Susan Koepke at Denver.

Dean graduated from Allison-Bristow High School in 1976 and then graduated from the Brown Institute in Minneapolis with a degree in broadcasting. He started his radio career at KXEL in Waterloo, then went to KOEL in Oelwein. He later worked for Terry L. Butz Creative, Hellman Advertising Agency and owned KQMG Magic 95.3 radio stations. He emceed for many nationally known music stars and was the voice of many commercials. He was a disc jockey for many weddings, parties and events. He began Dean’s Honda in 2004, expanding to Dean’s Destination Powersports in 2014.

Dean was a lay speaker at Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein and later became a licensed lay pastor. In 2003, he began a term at Church of Christ United in Winthrop. He had been involved in the Lions Club, Rotary International (past president), Iowa United Methodist Foundation Board and chair of the Iowa United Methodist Communications Department.

Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Laura Schlitter of Purmerend, the Netherlands; a brother, Dale (Tammy) Schlitter of Bartlett, Ill.; a sister, Jan (Terry) Tilleraas of Dodgeville, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Pam Youngblut of Denver and Jenny (Tim) Woodman of Plainfield; several cousins, nieces, nephews; and his cat Buddy.

Preceded in death by: his parents; in-laws Paul and Evelyn Koepke; and a brother-in-law, Randy Youngblut.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Church of Christ United, Winthrop. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at Geilenfeld Funeral Home, Oelwein.

Memorial fund: has been established.

Condolences may be left at www.geilenfeldfh.com.

Dean loved working on his model railroad, riding motorcycles when time allowed, cheering for the Packers, grilling and cooking. Although he battled health issues for so many years, he kept a smile on his face and persevered.

