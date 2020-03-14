Dean Pattschull
(1925-2020)

NASHUA — Dean Fred Pattschull, 94, of Nashua, Iowa died Friday, March 6, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare Center in New Hampton.

He was born April 23, 1925, in Greene, son of Fred and Helen(Strong) Pattschull. He left high school after completing the 10th-grade to help his dad with farming and carpentry work. Dean entered the Army and was deployed to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, arriving days after the second bomb to engage in the disarmament. He was assigned to supply truck driving. He returned to the family farm after his honorable discharge. He married Doris June Schiller at the Little Brown Church. The couple farmed near Powersville and then rural Nashua. She died in 1968.

Over the years, all the while farming Dean also worked with his brother-in-law for Norton Homes building houses around the Midwest. He worked for Gabe Implement of Greene as an equipment salesman and he was employed by Oliver at the tractor plant in Charles City. In 1969, he married Judith Butzloff Strom.

Survivors: two sons, Steve (Teresa) Pattschull of Nashua, and Danny (Carrie) Pattschull of Charles City; a daughter, Sandra Steinlage of Ionia; a brother-in-law, Melvin Schiller of OshKosh, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Delores Flurry of Pascagoula, Miss.; his grandchildren, Teffany (Craig) Sinnwell, Rachael (John) Moore, Tina (Tim) McMurchy, Heath (Beth) Pattschull, Klinton Kraft (Megan Strickland) (Jennifer Kraft), Jamie Mueller, Brent (Erica) Steinlage, Brian (Rachel) Steinlagel his great-grandchildren, Ashley Halverson, Courtney (Andy) Sisson, Austin and Morgan McMurchy, Dillon and Sarah Pattschull, Ethan and Abbie Kraft, Carter, Paige, and Carley Steinlage, Morgan, MacKenzie and Max Steinlage; his great-great-grandchildren, Kolton and Penelope Sisson; his stepchildren, Becky Hinch, Jeanette (Bruce) Miller, Roger Strom, Peggy Fisher, and families; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Larry in infancy; his wife, Doris; a daughter, Dianne(Bill) Vereschagin; a daughter-in-law, Dorothy (Steve) Pattschull; a son-in-law, Alan (Sandra) Steinlage; a brother, Everette (Maxine) Pattschull; sister, Irene (Leo) Nickolas; and his second wife. Judith (Victor) Fosse.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at St John Lutheran Church in Nashua. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel, Nashua, and for an hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Dean enjoyed cars, pickups, motorcycles, collecting farm machinery including wagons, plows, threshing machines and more but especially tractors! Over the years, Dean and his family hosted “Threshing Reunions at the farm. Winter sledding parties were fun favorites. He played the steel guitar and strummed his banjo a lick but not two.

