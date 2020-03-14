Dean Pattschull

(1925-2020)

NASHUA — Dean Fred Pattschull, 94, of Nashua, Iowa died Friday, March 6, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare Center in New Hampton.

He was born April 23, 1925, in Greene, son of Fred and Helen(Strong) Pattschull. He left high school after completing the 10th-grade to help his dad with farming and carpentry work. Dean entered the Army and was deployed to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, arriving days after the second bomb to engage in the disarmament. He was assigned to supply truck driving. He returned to the family farm after his honorable discharge. He married Doris June Schiller at the Little Brown Church. The couple farmed near Powersville and then rural Nashua. She died in 1968.

Over the years, all the while farming Dean also worked with his brother-in-law for Norton Homes building houses around the Midwest. He worked for Gabe Implement of Greene as an equipment salesman and he was employed by Oliver at the tractor plant in Charles City. In 1969, he married Judith Butzloff Strom.

