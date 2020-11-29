Dean O. Gjere
September 21, 1941-November 23, 2020
WATERLOO – Dean O. Gjere, 79, of Waterloo died Monday, November 23rd at MercyOne – Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born September 21, 1941 in Decorah, Iowa, son of Lloyd and Edna (Young) Gjere. He married Rita M. Holland on February 2, 1963 in Spring Grove, Minnesota. She preceded him in death on December 6, 2010. Dean worked in tool and die at John Deere and was a truck driver prior to retiring in 1992. He was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls AMVETS, Black Hawk County Street Machines Car Club, and competed on multiple pool leagues
Survived by: a son, Kim (Marty) Gjere of Troy, MO; daughter, Tammy (Kenny) Quam of Elk Run Heights; four grandchildren: Jason (Claire) Gjere, Jessica Gjere, Kole and Alexis Quam; four great grandchildren: Connor Gjere, Macy Gjere, Brayden Gosney, and Caden Gjere; two brothers, Donnie (Betty) Gjere of Mabel, MN and Curt (Linda) Gjere of Decorah; and a brother-in-law, Larry Geving of Cedar Falls. Preceded in death by: a sister, Lois Geving.
Private family services were held with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Richardson Funeral Service was in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
