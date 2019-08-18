Brooklyn: Dean Montgomery, age 93, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Brooklyn, Iowa. Funeral Service: 1:30 P.M. Monday, August 19, 2019, First Presbyterian Church, Brooklyn. Burial: Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 2 to 5 P.M. Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn with a Masonic Service at 5 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Semper Fi Fund, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Lang (Craig) of Brooklyn, his son Michael Montgomery (Mary) of Knoxville; 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a brother Max Montgomery of Ankeny. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marilyn in 2012, an infant daughter DeAnn, and a brother William Montgomery.
Dean was a sales and service representative for Surge Dairy Equipment for 30 + years.
