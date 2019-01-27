Try 1 month for 99¢
(1941-2019)

WATERLOO -- Dean Lee, 77, of Waterloo, died at home Friday, Jan. 25.

He was born May 14, 1941, son of Ernest and Pearl Dahl Lee. He married Lucille Kelly on June 23, 1974, in Waterloo. She died Dec. 28, 2006.

Dean was employed as a truck driver with Wayne Engineering for 18 years. After retiring, he worked in lawn care until 2000.

Survived by: a daughter, Dawn Ford of White Bear Lake, Minn.; six grandchildren; and a special caregiver, Melanie (Michael) Nieman of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his wife; a daughter, Darcy Huttle; a brother, David Lee; and two sisters, Bonnie Wendelbow and Delores Olson.

Visitation:  will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Private burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

