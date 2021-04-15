January 19, 1943-April 13, 2021
WESTGATE-Dean L. Rueber, 78, of Westgate, died peacefully on April 13, 2021 at his lifelong home with his family by his side.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard. Visitation: 4:00 P.M. to 8 P.M. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard and for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. Interment: Murphy-Greenwood Cemetery, rural Westgate. A Memorial Fund has been established. Condolences may be mailed to Kay Rueber, 21015 100th Street, Westgate, Iowa 50681. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitz funeralhome.com Due to recommendations from state and federal health officials guests are required to wear a mask and social distance.
Dean Lee Rueber was born January 19, 1943 in Maynard, Iowa, the son of Frederick “Dick” and Mildred (Schrader) Rueber. He graduated from West Central High School in Maynard in the class of 1961. Dean was united in marriage to Kay Frances Griffith on June 25, 1966 at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Dean farmed in the Westgate area, raising crops and beef cattle, until his retirement in 1991.
Dean is survived by his wife of 54 years: Kay Rueber of Westgate; daughter: Lynne Kuennen of Rochester, Minnesota; son: David (Deanne) Rueber of Luxemburg; 4 grandchildren; 2 Great Grandsons; 4 nieces and 2 nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Mildred in 1968 and Frederick in 1987; stepmother: Lucille Rueber; sisters: Nancy Wente and Janis Suhr and 2 granddaughters.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.