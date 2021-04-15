 Skip to main content
Dean L. Rueber
Dean L. Rueber

Dean L. Rueber

January 19, 1943-April 13, 2021

WESTGATE-Dean L. Rueber, 78, of Westgate, died peacefully on April 13, 2021 at his lifelong home with his family by his side.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard. Visitation: 4:00 P.M. to 8 P.M. Friday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Maynard and for one hour before the service at the church on Saturday. Interment: Murphy-Greenwood Cemetery, rural Westgate. A Memorial Fund has been established. Condolences may be mailed to Kay Rueber, 21015 100th Street, Westgate, Iowa 50681. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitz funeralhome.com Due to recommendations from state and federal health officials guests are required to wear a mask and social distance.

Dean Lee Rueber was born January 19, 1943 in Maynard, Iowa, the son of Frederick “Dick” and Mildred (Schrader) Rueber. He graduated from West Central High School in Maynard in the class of 1961. Dean was united in marriage to Kay Frances Griffith on June 25, 1966 at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Dean farmed in the Westgate area, raising crops and beef cattle, until his retirement in 1991.

Dean is survived by his wife of 54 years: Kay Rueber of Westgate; daughter: Lynne Kuennen of Rochester, Minnesota; son: David (Deanne) Rueber of Luxemburg; 4 grandchildren; 2 Great Grandsons; 4 nieces and 2 nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Mildred in 1968 and Frederick in 1987; stepmother: Lucille Rueber; sisters: Nancy Wente and Janis Suhr and 2 granddaughters.

