Dean Folkers

He lived his entire life in Alta Vista and was still an active member of the Alta Vista Volunteer Fire Department, which has included over 51 years. Other involvements included: EMT for Chickasaw Ambulance Service, Chickasaw County Rescue Squad, Alta Vista Jaycees, and Alta Vista Commercial Club. He served on the Alta Vista City Council, St. Bernard's Parish Council, and was a religion teacher. He was a Boy Scout Troop 48 leader and attended many troop events with his sons.

He spent most of his life as a meat cutter and grocer. He demonstrated to several customers how to cut a whole chicken in a mere 13 seconds. He often said he could never retire from work because it was just a hobby to him.

For many years Dean was the most eligible bachelor in Alta Vista and Wanda Kolbet was elated that she was the lucky one that landed him. He was her world and they supported each other in everything they did. The couple exchanged vows on July 17, 1982, where Dean pulled her down the street in a little red wagon to start their life together. They maintained a humorous relationship throughout their marriage.

They had two children — Andy and Mark —and those two boys grew up with a father who had their undivided attention. He drove them to all their events and practices and just simply loved being a part of their lives.