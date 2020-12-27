September 11, 1926—December 21, 2020

Grundy Center – Dean F. Avenson, 94, of Reinbeck Iowa, Cedar Falls Iowa and McAllen Texas passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday December 21st at the Grundy Care Center.

Dean was born on September 11, 1926, in Dorset MN. He was the son of Egbert and Albertina (Lindberg) Avenson. Dean served in the US Army during World War II. When he returned home he married the love of his life Ardis Marie (Hurst) Avenson. They were united in marriage in Nevis, MN in October, 1947. They just celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.

When Dean and Ardy moved to Iowa he started working at John Deere, then he worked for Universal Hoist and later opened his own business. Dean was the owner of the 410 Body Shop for over 30 years until he retired in 1993. He was driven by his passion to restore vehicles. His interests included attending the Oshkosh airshow, motorhome club and bluegrass music. Dean could always be found tinkering in his workshops or a home improvement project.

Dean and Ardy have been devoted members of the Church of Christ in Cedar Falls, IA and McAllen, TX.