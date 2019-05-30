Dean “Deano” Caltvedt, 56, of Shellsburg, died Saturday May 25, 2019, in Manor Care Health Services in Cedar Rapids.
Services: Private. Iowa Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
Dean was born September 25, 1962, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of George and Jeannie (Davis) Caltvedt. Dean was employed with Pickwick Manufacturing. He enjoyed camping, fishing, canoeing and mushroom hunting. His favorites were cutting wood and his yearly deer hunting adventures. Dean loved visiting spending time with family and friends. He was a friend to all he met.
Survivors include his special friend and companion, Kathryn Robinson, his parents; George (Sandy) Caltvedt of Brandon, Iowa and Jeannie Davis of Waterloo, his siblings, Sam (Kelli) Caltvedt of Wellman, Iowa and Tom Caltvedt of Waterloo, Iowa, his step-daughters, Jessica Craddock of Shellsburg, Sarah (Troy) Mollenhauer of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Rachael Bauer of Walker, Iowa and Brittany Robinson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Also surviving are uncles, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and cousins.
Dean will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Messages may be left at iowacremation.com.
