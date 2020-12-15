Dean D. Zilmer

Dean Zilmer was born in Waterloo, IA, October 8, 1929, died in Tucson, AZ December 7, 2020. Graduated from West High School 1947, very active in basketball, football, tennis and music. Graduated from University of Iowa 1953. Married Elizabeth Ann Porter 1954. Worked for Carnation Co. until retirement in Los Angles, CA. Survived by wife Elizabeth, two sons, Matthew and David, two granddaughters and four great grandchildren.