 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dean D. Zilmer
0 entries

Dean D. Zilmer

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dean D. Zilmer

October 8, 1929-December 7, 2020

Dean Zilmer was born in Waterloo, IA, October 8, 1929, died in Tucson, AZ December 7, 2020. Graduated from West High School 1947, very active in basketball, football, tennis and music. Graduated from University of Iowa 1953. Married Elizabeth Ann Porter 1954. Worked for Carnation Co. until retirement in Los Angles, CA. Survived by wife Elizabeth, two sons, Matthew and David, two granddaughters and four great grandchildren.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News