February 18, 1953—September 4, 2023

Dean Clarence Johnson, 70 of Clermont, Iowa passed away Monday, September 4, 2023 at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette, Iowa. Dean was born February 18, 1953 at the Winneshiek County Hospital in Decorah, the son of Clarence and Gladys (Peterson) Johnson. He was baptized and confirmed at West Clermont Lutheran Church in Clermont, Iowa. Dean attended Valley Community School in Clermont, Iowa and graduated in 1972. Dean proudly joined and served in the United States Army from 1972 to 1978.

On January 24, 1981, Dean was united in marriage with Bonnie Schulor at West Clermont Lutheran Church in Clermont, Iowa. He was raised and lived his life in Clermont, Iowa. Dean drove semi for Warren Transportation for over thirty-nine years before retiring in 2019. In his spare time, Dean enjoyed trout fishing, listening to music and traveling to 48 states and Canada.

Surviving Dean are his step-children, Betty (Dan) Rindels of Waterloo, Debbie (Phil) Labrie of Stout and Carlton Bolton of West Union; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Elaine Bolton of New Hartford.

Preceding Dean in death were his wife, Bonnie Johnson; parents, Clarence and Gladys Johnson; and stepson, Mark Bolton.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Schutte-Grau Funeral Home in Clermont, Iowa with Vicar Mike Erickson as the officiant. There will be a visitation from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Interment will follow at God’s Acres in Clermont, Iowa.

Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Clermont, Iowa is assistant the family with services.