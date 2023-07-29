November 21, 1948—July 22, 2023

WATERLOO—Dean A. Weber, 74, of Waterloo, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital after a battle with cancer.

He was born November 21, 1948 in Independence, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Wedge) Weber.

Dean graduated from Waterloo West High in 1967. He continued his education at the University of Northern Iowa. While attending UNI, he enlisted in the United States Army on September 19, 1968. He served as an air traffic controller until his honorable discharge on September 17, 1971. Dean returned and completed his BA in accounting on May 15, 1976.

While finishing his degree at UNI, he was offered a job at John Deere. After graduating, he continued his career at John Deere for a total of 32 years until retiring on September 30, 2007. He had worked in various departments but worked primarily as an assembler.

In his youth, he had attended First Baptist Church in Waterloo. Dean was a longtime member of The Waterhawks Ski Team, driving ski boats for 51 years. The Waterhawks became like his second family.

Dean enjoyed wintering in Florida, playing corn hole, pool, and spending time by the pool. He also liked traveling with friends.

Survived by two sisters, Wanda (Greg) Hoeppner of New Hartford and Judy Thompson of Dike; nephew, Dakota Hoeppner of New Hartford; Waterhawk special friend, Marilyn Schmitz; and numerous cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Gene Thompson.

Funeral Services: 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at First Baptist Church in Waterloo. Waterhawks attire is encouraged.

Visitation: 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at Locke on 4th (1519 W. 4th Street, Waterloo) and one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials: to The Waterloo Waterhawks Ski Team.