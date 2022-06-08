February 8, 1930-May 29, 2022

Deacon John H. Alexander, Sr. was born February 8, 1930 in Lexington, MS to Peter Alexander Sr. and Lizzie (Redmond) Alexander.

John, Sr., 93, transitioned to his heavenly home, Sunday, May 29, 2022 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

In 1952, he met Louise (Coats) Alexander and married in Preston, MN. They raised a family together, including two granddaughters, and provided a nurturing, loving home for 17 foster children.

John, Sr. was employed in the Foundry Department and retired from John Deere Waterloo Works in September 1987, after 40 years.

He joined Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church January 1949. A faithful servant, he served on many auxiliaries: Deacon Board, Choir No. 1, Male Chorus, Brotherhood, Nurse Aide, and Church Van Driver. He served as mentor to young men in their personal and Christian life.

John, Sr. was an avid outdoorsman and a great gardener. He served his community donating 12 units of blood for 20 years as a Red Cross blood donor and as a member of the St. John Masonic Lodge.

Survived by: three daughters, Ja’Net Alexander, University Park, IL, Judi Bush, Glenwood, IL, Perrine Alexander of Waterloo, IA, two sons John Jr., Fairburns, GA, Leonard Baskerville, San Bernardino, CA; three granddaughters, LaSonya Alexander, Atlanta, GA, Autumn Alexander, Fairburns, GA, Lenora (Robert) Vinson, Victorville, CA; one great granddaughter, Sharia Cook, Lake Mary, FL; great-great grandchildren; four brothers; seven sisters; and a host of relatives and friends.

Preceded by: his parents; two grandsons, Ontrell Bush, John Alexander, III; granddaughter, Sarita Alexander; great granddaughter Da’jae Cook; five brothers; and four sisters.

Services: 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 11 Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, Waterloo. Visitation: 4 PM to 7 PM Friday, June 10th at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball, Ave., Waterloo and one hour prior to services at church.