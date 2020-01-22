(1952-2020)
WATERLOO -- Deacon James Willie Carr, 67, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of vascular dementia.
He was born July 26, 1952, in Waterloo to Will and Carrie Rosalee Scott Carr. He married Carol Hoskins; they were later divorced. He married Patricia Dixon on July 21, 1987.
James attended East High and received his certificate in janitorial services from Hawkeye Community College. He was employed with Black Hawk Waste in Waterloo, becoming disabled in 1990. He also did janitorial work at the church and other duties.
Survived by: his wife; Annie Carr (stepmother) of Waterloo; four sisters, Mary L. “Tut” Alexander of Waterloo, Cheryl and Bernice Carr of Minneapolis, and Annie B. Gayle of Stone Mountain, Ga.; four brothers, Eddie B. (Tambra) Carr of Blaine, Minn., and James, Nathaniel and David (Twiana) Bates, all of Waterloo; two daughters, Monique Carr Hinson of Marion and Kenyetta Scullark of Mesa, Ariz.; two sons, Damarus and Bruce (Shania) Dixon of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Dorothy M. Carr; three brothers, Will O. Carr Jr., Tony Carr and Jerry Scott; and a son, Ronald Scullark.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and for an hour before services Saturday, all at the church. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
James accepted Christ at Shilliam Avenue Church of God in Christ. He was ordained as a deacon and started the Male Choir using “God Has Smiled on Me” as his theme song. He loved having family picnics, buying and trading cars. He was loving, caring and a giving person who had empathy for others.
