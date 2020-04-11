(1939-2020)
WATERLOO — Deacon Edward F. Weber, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, April 7 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Oct. 11, 1939, in Gilbertville, son of Walter Theodore and Elizabeth Weyland Weber. He married Sharon Coyle on Aug. 2, 1958, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.
Ed was employed with John Deere for 31 years, retiring in 1989. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965 and Army Reserve from 1965-1969. Ed was ordained to permanent diaconate on Oct. 18, 1997, and served as deacon at St. John’s and Queen of Peace Catholic Churches.
Ed was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 11192, a team leader for Christian Experience Weekends since 1986. Ed was formerly asked by Archbishop Hanus to serve as the first jail prison ministry coordinator, serving from 1997-2003. He was a union representative for UAW Local 838 while employed at John Deere.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Chris (Mark) Hagemann of Lenexa, Kan.; a son, Mike (Pam) Weber of Urbandale; a son-in-law, Cary Meier of Waterloo; his Frost children, Bill, Ginny, Tim, Anne, Becky, Kevin and Paula; a sister, Betty Lou Moran; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; 19 Frost grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Jennifer “J.J.” Meier; Frost children, Barb Nosbisch and Stan Frost; and 12 siblings.
Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will not have a public memorial at this time. There will be a live stream broadcast of the mass at www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org. at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Queen of Peace Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
