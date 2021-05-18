September 18, 1937-May 14, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial for Deacon Donald E. “Don” Frericks, 83, of Eldridge, formerly of Blue Grass will be 11:00a.m., Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Blue Grass. His family will greet friends 9:00 -11:00a.m. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Deacon Don passed died on Friday, May 14, 2021. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Andrew Church. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Donald Edward Frericks, born September 18, 1937, in LaPorte City, Iowa, the son of Henry B. and Mary T. (Benda) Frericks. He married Sandra A. “Sandi” Brown on November 26, 1960 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids.

Those left to honor his memory include his loving wife, Sandi, and their children: Troy (Melanie) Frericks, Des Moines; Timothy (Kelly) Frericks, Princeton; Lynnette (Brad) Creighton, Bettendorf; Melinda (Donald) Furman, Forest City; and Tiffany (Troy) Paarmann, DeWitt, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren: brother Marvin (Dorothy) Frericks, sisters-in-law MaryJo Frericks, Caryol J “C.J” Frericks, and numerous extended family.