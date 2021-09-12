March 3, 1987-September 1, 2021
WATERLOO-De Marcus Darnell Sanders was born March 3, 1987 to Kimberly Sanders and Calvin McGee. He left us September 1, 2021.
De Marcus attend schools in both Waterloo and Cedar Falls. For the last three years he lived in Fort Worth and worked for Hello Fresh Foods. He loved to rap; his rap name was “OTR Flipper” and he had a growing following on YouTube. Known for being a trendsetter, his memory will forever be etched in the hearts of all he impacted.
Survived by: his parents, Kimberly Sanders and Calvin (Kim) McGee; sons, Daivion Darnell, Xaiden Marquis and Xaivion Marquell; siblings, Rev. Clifton Jenes Jr. and Jahmerah Scott; and grandparents, Aaron Sanders and DeVonne Sanders.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Rev. Earnest and Pearlie McGee Sr.; great-grandparents, James and Larna Bradford and Mills and Rosie Sanders; and his infant siblings, Kimani and Calvion McGee.
Memorials may be directed to the family at 217 Butler Avenue.
Services will be 10 am Monday, Sept. 13 at Hope City Church with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday from 4-7 pm and Monday for 1 hour before service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.
