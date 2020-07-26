CEDAR RAPIDS — Dayton Gage, 14, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Waterloo, died Sun., July 12, at home from Graft vs Host Disease. He was born March 4, 2006, in Waterloo, to Jeremy Malone, Sr. and Emily Gage. He completed Franklin Middle School and would have started 9th grade at Cedar Rapids Washington. He wanted to be a pediatrician when he grew up. Dayton liked video games and drawing. He was a very intelligent, witty, and funny kid.