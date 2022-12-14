November 14, 1972-December 8, 2022

WATERLOO-Dawn R. Kohls, 50, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 8, 2022, at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after complications of a massive stroke. She gave the gift of life as an organ donor.

She was born November 14, 1972, in Waterloo, the daughter of Richard Adams and Jane (Weber) Widdel.

Dawn graduated from East High School with the class of 1990 and had attended classes at Hawkeye Community College.

Dawn married Daniel L. Kohls on September 22, 1995 at the Evansdale Amvets.

She worked as a supervisor at Aramark Laundry for over 20 years. She then worked as a secretary at Industrial Standard Tooling and most recently as a supervisor at ADS Recycling/Assembly.

Dawn liked to have people around and to host gatherings. She was proud of her title of “Crazy” Grandma. She absolutely loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and doing outdoor activities such as swimming, campfires, gardening, and even yard work. Dawn especially loved going to their place at Holiday Lake with family and friends.

Survived by her father, Richard Adams of Evansdale; mother, Jane (Jesse) Widdel of Waterloo; husband, Dan Kohls of Waterloo; daughter, Alexis (Craig) Adams of Waterloo; three sons, Brodie (Samantha) Kohls of Jesup, Brady (Kate) Kohls of Waterloo, and Cody (Nikita) Kohls of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Blake, Kash, Kaidyn, Elon, Ethan, Rowen, and Barrett; and siblings, Stacy (Chris) of Evansdale, Dusty (Dustin) of Waterloo, Tammy (Bob) of Minnesota, and Lisa (Pete) of Texas.

Preceded in death by her step-father, Lawrence “Larry” Clemmensen; nephew, Ted Ross; and many other extended family members.

Visitation: 4:00 – 6:30 pm on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Locke at Tower Park (4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA) with a short service at 6:30 pm.

Memorials: direct to the family