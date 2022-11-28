 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dawn (McQuiston) Vance

  • 0
Dawn (McQuiston) Vance

October 30, 2022

Dawn (McQuiston) Vance, aged 51, passed away unexpectedly Oct 30th.

Born in Des Moines, moved to Cedar Falls as a toddler. She attended and graduated from local schools. While married she resided in Washington, Texas, Mississippi, and Canada, returning to Iowa in 2005. She held various jobs, but found fulfillment at Exceptional Persons Inc. for the last 7 years where she was recognized in 2017 for her exceptional care and passion for taking care of her persons served, being awarded Direct Support Professional of the year. In her free time she enjoyed being outdoors, going camping, kayaking, and going to concerts.

She is survived by daughter Bethany Borg (Waterloo), son Jerod Heichel (Ankeny), brother Tim Harris (U.S. Virgin Islands), Craig Harris (Allison), and mother Dee McQuiston (Iowa Falls).

Preceded in death by brother William McQuiston and father Larry McQuiston.

At Dawn’s request there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life event will be planned for spring of 2023.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News