Dawn (McQuiston) Vance

Born in Des Moines, moved to Cedar Falls as a toddler. She attended and graduated from local schools. While married she resided in Washington, Texas, Mississippi, and Canada, returning to Iowa in 2005. She held various jobs, but found fulfillment at Exceptional Persons Inc. for the last 7 years where she was recognized in 2017 for her exceptional care and passion for taking care of her persons served, being awarded Direct Support Professional of the year. In her free time she enjoyed being outdoors, going camping, kayaking, and going to concerts.