October 30, 2022
Dawn (McQuiston) Vance, aged 51, passed away unexpectedly Oct 30th.
Born in Des Moines, moved to Cedar Falls as a toddler. She attended and graduated from local schools. While married she resided in Washington, Texas, Mississippi, and Canada, returning to Iowa in 2005. She held various jobs, but found fulfillment at Exceptional Persons Inc. for the last 7 years where she was recognized in 2017 for her exceptional care and passion for taking care of her persons served, being awarded Direct Support Professional of the year. In her free time she enjoyed being outdoors, going camping, kayaking, and going to concerts.
She is survived by daughter Bethany Borg (Waterloo), son Jerod Heichel (Ankeny), brother Tim Harris (U.S. Virgin Islands), Craig Harris (Allison), and mother Dee McQuiston (Iowa Falls).
Preceded in death by brother William McQuiston and father Larry McQuiston.
At Dawn’s request there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life event will be planned for spring of 2023.
