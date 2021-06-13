Dawn McCraney

Dawn blessed our lives for 61 years and her legacy will live on forever in the many lives she's touched. The loss of a loved one is hard and we can find ourselves immersed in pain, but Dawn would not want this for us. It was her wish that we come together and celebrate her life, rejoicing in the loving memories we shared with her. Please join us in this celebration on June 29, 2021 at the Amvets at 706 Colleen Ave in Evansdale from 5-7pm. We will have a brief internment of ashes at Poyner Township Cemetery on Gilbertville Rd. in Waterloo at 4 pm.