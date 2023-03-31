November 7, 1970-March 21, 2023
Born November 7th 1970 she passed away peacefully on March 21st 2023
She was the daughter of Sharon.
Dawn graduated from Jesup High School in 1989 and shortly after married Charles Clayton II with whom she had two sons Charles III and Brandon.
In May of 2005 she married the love of her life, Robert J. Gwin and gained two step daughters, Nyssa and Tori.
She enjoyed making the BEST lasagna, cleaning to the point of obsession, camping all around the Midwest, and spending time with family any chance she could including all of 5 of her grandsons, that she loved very dearly and cherished each moment she had to enjoy.
She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Gwin. Sons Charles III (Elizabeth), Brandon (Chasity), her step daughters Nyssa (Dustin) Markel, and Tori Gwin (Pierce). Her sisters, Deb (Dennis) Opperman, Denise (Jacob) Spiegel, and her brother Darren (Kiya).
Her Grandsons: Carter, Hunter, Emmett, Grant and Everett.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and family who will always remember her.
She was welcomed into the afterlife by her Mother Sharon, and her daughters Caitlin and Abigail.
A private family memorial and celebration of life will follow in the months to come.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.