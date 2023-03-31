November 7, 1970-March 21, 2023

Born November 7th 1970 she passed away peacefully on March 21st 2023

She was the daughter of Sharon.

Dawn graduated from Jesup High School in 1989 and shortly after married Charles Clayton II with whom she had two sons Charles III and Brandon.

In May of 2005 she married the love of her life, Robert J. Gwin and gained two step daughters, Nyssa and Tori.

She enjoyed making the BEST lasagna, cleaning to the point of obsession, camping all around the Midwest, and spending time with family any chance she could including all of 5 of her grandsons, that she loved very dearly and cherished each moment she had to enjoy.

She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) Gwin. Sons Charles III (Elizabeth), Brandon (Chasity), her step daughters Nyssa (Dustin) Markel, and Tori Gwin (Pierce). Her sisters, Deb (Dennis) Opperman, Denise (Jacob) Spiegel, and her brother Darren (Kiya).

Her Grandsons: Carter, Hunter, Emmett, Grant and Everett.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, friends and family who will always remember her.

She was welcomed into the afterlife by her Mother Sharon, and her daughters Caitlin and Abigail.

A private family memorial and celebration of life will follow in the months to come.